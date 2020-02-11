Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSM. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth $465,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,449,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,414,000 after buying an additional 577,417 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sloane Robinson LLP now owns 90,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.66. 6,522,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,279,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $291.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

