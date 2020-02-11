Signaturefd LLC Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,986,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,084,729. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $101.57 and a one year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.61%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $17,221,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 663,053 shares of company stock worth $84,242,237 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.