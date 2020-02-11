Signaturefd LLC Has $3.76 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 88.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Pfizer by 241.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,873 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 84.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,551 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,336,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after buying an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,201,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,459,205. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.97 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

