Signaturefd LLC Purchases 830 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 424,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,411,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 95,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 23,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE WFC traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $47.99. 13,683,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,366,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.34 and a 52-week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.