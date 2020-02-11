Simplex Trading LLC Has $112,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH)

Simplex Trading LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,884 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Retail ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Retail ETF alerts:

RTH stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.28. 115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,200. VanEck Vectors Retail ETF has a one year low of $98.70 and a one year high of $124.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.