Simplex Trading LLC Has $141,000 Stock Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) by 79.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 95,232 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares by 659.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 319,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 277,557 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DUST traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,232,911. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $24.52.

