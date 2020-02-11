Simplex Trading LLC Has $48,000 Stock Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 512.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMNX. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Luminex by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 132,358 shares during the period. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Luminex by 1,177.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 67,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 62,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Luminex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMNX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Luminex to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luminex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In other Luminex news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 2,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $58,509.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 584,551 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LMNX traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. 63,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,933. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.34. Luminex Co. has a one year low of $17.34 and a one year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Luminex had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $90.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Luminex Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Luminex’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

