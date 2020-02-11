Simplex Trading LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 226.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at $51,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 41.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Barnes Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on B shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Shares of B stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $66.06. 6,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,946. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.05 and a 200-day moving average of $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $42.39 and a one year high of $67.32.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

