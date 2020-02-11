Simplex Trading LLC Purchases New Stake in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,624 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFBK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 33.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NFBK traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 6,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $16.36. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 22.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.41%.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $26,155.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,683.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Annette Catino sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 229,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,612.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

