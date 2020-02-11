Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.09. 55,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,065. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $150.47 and a 52-week high of $185.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.66.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

