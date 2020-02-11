Simplex Trading LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

VHT stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,389. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $159.00 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.29.

In related news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.