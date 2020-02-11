Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Sells $34,500.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cal Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Slack alerts:

On Tuesday, February 4th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $34,260.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $30,450.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $31,245.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $30,360.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $32,355.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $33,630.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $34,110.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $34,005.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $34,830.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $34,575.00.

Shares of WORK traded up $3.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.54. 60,615,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,423,438. Slack has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.50.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The company had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WORK shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Slack to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Slack currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WORK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Slack by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.