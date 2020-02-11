Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc (TSE:ZZZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

ZZZ stock traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 54,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.51 million and a PE ratio of 14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.33. Sleep Country Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$16.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.70.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

