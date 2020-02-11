Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $8,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,308,000. Cincinnati Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,743,000 after buying an additional 94,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,147,000 after buying an additional 55,257 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,858,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after buying an additional 31,797 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $156.22. 322,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.51. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.12 and a 12-month high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.87.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $726,910.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,990 shares of company stock valued at $8,775,927 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

