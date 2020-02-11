S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $287.50.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

S&P Global stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.56. 1,088,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,077. The firm has a market cap of $72.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.82 and a 200 day moving average of $264.44. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $192.84 and a 12 month high of $300.89.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,805,622,000 after purchasing an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in S&P Global by 18,928.1% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 217,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,374,000 after purchasing an additional 216,727 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $41,845,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $36,819,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

