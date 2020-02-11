SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 1.9% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 728,737 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,328 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $68,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 261,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,173,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,682,428. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $149.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.66.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.