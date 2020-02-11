SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.56

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.56 and last traded at $58.56, with a volume of 101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.94.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 26,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Vickerman & Driscoll Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 110,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

