Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stake Reduced by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC cut its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 62.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the quarter. Splunk comprises about 0.0% of Ibex Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Splunk by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Splunk by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Splunk by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,009 shares of the software company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 659 shares of the software company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.62. The company had a trading volume of 896,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,118. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $107.16 and a fifty-two week high of $170.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.58 and a beta of 2.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 14.24%. Splunk’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Splunk in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.09.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $478,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,042 shares in the company, valued at $4,560,069.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $169,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,061,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,820,105. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

