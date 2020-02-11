Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on SPOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Spotify from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.80.

Spotify stock opened at $148.33 on Friday. Spotify has a 12 month low of $110.57 and a 12 month high of $161.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.33. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 1.92.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Spotify’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,054 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Spotify by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 265,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,752,000 after purchasing an additional 39,559 shares during the period. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

