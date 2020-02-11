Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 180,194 shares during the period. Stag Industrial comprises approximately 1.6% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $7,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stag Industrial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,085,000 after buying an additional 1,460,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after purchasing an additional 226,131 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,406,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,945,000 after purchasing an additional 360,563 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,328,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,302,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

In related news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

STAG traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 222,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,086. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.45%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Recommended Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.