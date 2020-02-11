Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Acquires 17,073 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,073 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.5% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $37,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.8% in the third quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 554,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 514.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 170,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,212,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 59,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.29. 4,677,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,034,703. The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 75.92%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

