Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.89) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.63% from the company’s previous close.

STAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) price target (down previously from GBX 1,020 ($13.42)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.49) price target (up previously from GBX 250 ($3.29)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 667 ($8.77).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 642.60 ($8.45) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.31. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 573.80 ($7.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 742.60 ($9.77). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 688.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 678.31.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

