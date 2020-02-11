Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,521.84.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1,508.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,494,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,044.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,508.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,421.98 and a 200-day moving average of $1,290.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.