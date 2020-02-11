Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Position Raised by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,499 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 367,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,467,467. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.60 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,343. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.