State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 689,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $12,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,012,000 after acquiring an additional 828,696 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AGNC Investment by 19.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,554,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,284,000 after acquiring an additional 730,571 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in AGNC Investment by 65.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,801,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,990,000 after acquiring an additional 713,556 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 38.5% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 1,177,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,941,000 after acquiring an additional 327,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGNC stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $18.99. 235,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,757,631. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.24. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 54.47%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 20 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.7%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

