State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,695 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $13,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,232. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.85 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 324.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.46.

In related news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $579,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,153,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,416 shares of company stock worth $2,005,696. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

