State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of PerkinElmer worth $14,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,400,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $712,962,000 after buying an additional 721,797 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 503,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,865,000 after buying an additional 312,857 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,457,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $379,665,000 after buying an additional 272,310 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,148,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $608,863,000 after buying an additional 205,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth $19,112,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total value of $171,000.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pascale Witz sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $94,568.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,778.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,504 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PKI traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.03. 273,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of PerkinElmer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.36.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.