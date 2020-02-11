State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,357,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Vereit were worth $12,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VER. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Vereit by 59.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 38,728,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366,122 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vereit by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,617,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,537 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Vereit by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 15,452,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,950 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vereit by 34.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,668,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vereit in the 4th quarter worth about $82,566,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vereit alerts:

VER traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. 9,698,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,085,062. Vereit Inc has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.06.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.