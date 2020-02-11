State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,074 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,570 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $11,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. State Street Corp grew its stake in F5 Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in F5 Networks by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,685 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,519,000 after buying an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 824.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after buying an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in F5 Networks by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after buying an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.97. 19,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,260. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.19 and a 1 year high of $173.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $487,426.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,288,670.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,771 shares of company stock valued at $842,417 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Nomura cut their target price on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.65.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

