State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 21,134 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,134 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Apache worth $13,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in shares of Apache by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in Apache by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 59,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Apache by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,354,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 165,813 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 25,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $960,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Apache news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APA traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.33. 1,214,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,283,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. Apache Co. has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $38.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.