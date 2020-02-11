State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,990 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 206,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cognex were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Cognex by 257.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,496. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40.

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $3,627,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

