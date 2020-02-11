State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $5.35 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.11% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 9,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 412,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,430,000 after purchasing an additional 139,853 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 415,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,605,000 after purchasing an additional 133,305 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $29,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,490. Company insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of PNFP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.22. 14,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,313. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $50.51 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

