State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 10,592 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.46% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 36,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 629.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 151,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. National Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

NXRT stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.91. 6,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.64.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

