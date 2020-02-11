State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,656 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,209 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.18.

NYSE:BEN traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.19. 214,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,902,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.