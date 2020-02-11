State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,547 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,547 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Athene worth $5,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Athene by 571.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,350,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,137,000. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,563,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after acquiring an additional 266,235 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,741,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,268,000 after acquiring an additional 228,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Athene by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 463,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after acquiring an additional 213,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $382,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,138.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,788.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $954,590 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ATH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Athene to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NYSE ATH traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.40. 29,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,918. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its 200-day moving average is $42.99. Athene Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $36.00 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

