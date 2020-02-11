State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,565 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Oshkosh worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 70.6% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 40.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OSK traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.18. 47,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,336. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.12. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.99.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 131,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $12,171,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,024 shares of company stock valued at $18,065,604. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Oshkosh to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Buckingham Research raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

