Stephens Cuts LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $56.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RAMP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $728,449.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,737 shares of company stock valued at $867,200. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

