Steris (NYSE:STE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Steris (NYSE:STE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Steris had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Steris updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.65-5.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.88. The company had a trading volume of 591,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,940. Steris has a twelve month low of $118.18 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day moving average is $148.84.

Get Steris alerts:

In other news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $660,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,093 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.