Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and AmeriServ Financial (NYSE:ASRV) Critical Review

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) and AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and AmeriServ Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sterling Bancorp $1.33 billion 3.09 $427.04 million $2.07 9.85 AmeriServ Financial $64.54 million 1.09 $6.03 million N/A N/A

Sterling Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AmeriServ Financial.

Dividends

Sterling Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. AmeriServ Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sterling Bancorp pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AmeriServ Financial has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. AmeriServ Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sterling Bancorp and AmeriServ Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sterling Bancorp 31.85% 9.97% 1.43% AmeriServ Financial 9.34% 5.97% 0.51%

Risk & Volatility

Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmeriServ Financial has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sterling Bancorp and AmeriServ Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sterling Bancorp 0 0 7 0 3.00 AmeriServ Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sterling Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $26.08, indicating a potential upside of 27.98%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than AmeriServ Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Sterling Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of AmeriServ Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats AmeriServ Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds. It originates various loans that comprise residential and commercial mortgage loans; commercial and industrial, asset-based, payroll finance, warehouse, factored receivables, equipment finance, public sector, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as homeowner loans, home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, and personal unsecured loans; and acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, the company engages in the third-party provider to sell mutual funds and annuities; and provision of annuity and wealth management products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 106 full-service retail and commercial financial centers, which comprise 24 offices are located in Nassau County, 22 in Suffolk County, 14 in Queens County, 12 in Westchester County, 11 in Kings County, 8 in Rockland County, 6 in Orange County, 3 in New York City, and 2 in Bronx County, as well as 1 office each in Sullivan, Ulster, and Putnam Counties in New York; and 1 office in Bergen County, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Montebello, New York.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks. The company also provides lending, depository, and related financial services, such as commercial real estate mortgage loans, short and medium-term loans, revolving credit arrangements, lines of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate-construction loans, business savings accounts, certificates of deposit, wire transfers, night depository, and lock box services to commercial, industrial, financial, and governmental customers. In addition, the company offers personal trust products and services, including personal portfolio investment management, estate planning and administration, custodial services, and pre-need trusts; institutional trust products and services comprising 401(k) plans, defined benefit and defined contribution employee benefit plans, and individual retirement accounts; financial services consisting of the sale of mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and union collective investment funds to invest union pension dollars in construction projects that utilize union labor. Further, it engages in underwriting as reinsurer of credit life and disability insurance. The company operates through a network of 16 banking locations in Allegheny, Cambria, Centre, Somerset, Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania, and Washington County, Maryland; and operates 17 automated bank teller machines. AmeriServ Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

