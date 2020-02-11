Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,222 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,646% compared to the typical volume of 70 call options.

VRNS stock opened at $92.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.61. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $93.05.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.47% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In related news, Director Gili Iohan sold 11,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $1,005,672.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,549,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,441 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,041. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

