Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Shares Down 4.2%

Stolt-Nielsen Limited (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.60 and last traded at $11.60, 3,254 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

Stolt-Nielsen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SOIEF)

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk-liquid products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Tankers, Tank Containers, Terminals, and Stolt Sea Farm. It transports, stores, and distributes bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids.

