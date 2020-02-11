Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on February 27th

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
NYSE EDI opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.
Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile
