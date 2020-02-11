Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (EDI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on February 27th

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

NYSE EDI opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

