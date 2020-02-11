Strs Ohio Acquires 1,000 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 15,947 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 200.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after buying an additional 232,570 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the third quarter worth about $1,114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

NASDAQ UCBI traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $29.04. 10,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,316. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $31.66.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UCBI shares. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group lowered United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.