Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 700 Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Zogenix by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after buying an additional 173,804 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 1.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 947,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the third quarter valued at $13,312,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the second quarter valued at $8,096,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 46.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 146,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 46,437 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.55.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total value of $1,775,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ZGNX traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.28. The company had a trading volume of 51,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,057. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.77. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $57.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

