Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 98.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 181,649 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in HD Supply by 8.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in HD Supply by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in HD Supply in the third quarter worth about $404,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in HD Supply by 917.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 931,785 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new stake in HD Supply in the third quarter worth about $39,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,174. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $36.99 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. HD Supply’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.80.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

