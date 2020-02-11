Strs Ohio Has $61,000 Position in American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,340,847 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $343,758,000 after acquiring an additional 567,714 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,521,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 665,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,193,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,571,000 after acquiring an additional 667,387 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,967,654 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,925,000 after acquiring an additional 69,719 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.69.

AEO traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,540. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

