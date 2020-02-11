Strs Ohio Has $80,000 Stock Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BOX were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in BOX by 19,421.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BOX by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities cut shares of BOX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.13.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. 34,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,388,002. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.28. Box Inc has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 513.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

