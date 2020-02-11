Strs Ohio Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Legacy Housing Corp (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 64.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth about $104,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 25.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,942 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $152,311.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,222,044.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 7,033 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $107,745.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,230,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,485,606.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,518 shares of company stock worth $1,394,965. Company insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

LEGH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.57. Legacy Housing Corp has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEGH. B. Riley began coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legacy Housing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Legacy Housing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

