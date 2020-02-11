Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 83.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,688,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,062 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,546,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 58.4% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 66,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.0% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KFY traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,345. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.08%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti decreased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

