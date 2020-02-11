Strs Ohio Makes New $41,000 Investment in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ArQule during the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 4.7% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ArQule alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on ARQL shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of ArQule in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of ArQule from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ArQule from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

ARQL remained flat at $$20.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27. ArQule, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $20.45.

ArQule Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARQ 531, an orally bioavailable, potent and reversible dual inhibitor of wild type and C481S-mutant Bruton's tyrosine kinase that is in Phase I trial for patients with B-cell malignancies refractory to other therapeutic options; and miransertib (ARQ 092), a potent and selective inhibitor of the protein kinase B (AKT), a serine/threonine kinase, which is in Phase Ib in combination with the hormonal therapy and anastrozole in patients with advanced endometrial cancer.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL).

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.